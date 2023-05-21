Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Position Raised by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,253,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 542,374 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 1.01% of Independence Realty Trust worth $37,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 319,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.78. 951,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,880. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 243.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

