Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Independent Bank Price Performance

IBCP stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 69,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,198. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $24.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $348.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

In related news, Director Terance L. Beia bought 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,434.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Terance L. Beia bought 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $28,600.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,775.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,691 shares of company stock valued at $77,621. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 198.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 71.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

