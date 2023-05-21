Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INDB. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.14. 242,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.48. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other Independent Bank news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $72,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $150,461.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

