Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Innospec Price Performance

IOSP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.70. 84,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,297. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.91. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.47 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Innospec will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is 25.05%.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 450 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.35 per share, with a total value of $50,107.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Innospec news, Director Leslie J. Parrette purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.35 per share, with a total value of $50,107.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,249.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $992,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,907,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,074 shares of company stock valued at $322,356 and sold 51,444 shares valued at $5,586,546. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

