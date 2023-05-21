InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.61

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and traded as high as $6.92. InnovAge shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 21,591 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on InnovAge from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge Trading Up 4.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in InnovAge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,444,000. SCW Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 444.5% in the first quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 865,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 706,875 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 15.3% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after purchasing an additional 613,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 233.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 374,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 262,217 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,166,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 257,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.