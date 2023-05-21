InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
InPost Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS INPOY opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. InPost has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36.
InPost Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InPost (INPOY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.