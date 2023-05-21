InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of InPost (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

InPost Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS INPOY opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. InPost has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36.

InPost Company Profile

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

