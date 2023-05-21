Insider Buying: Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD) Insider Purchases £75,000.25 in Stock

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Rating) insider Andrew Peter Harrison purchased 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000.25 ($93,949.96).

Shares of Lords Group Trading stock opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.86) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.39 million and a PE ratio of 1,370.00. Lords Group Trading plc has a twelve month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 93 ($1.16). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 73.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Lords Group Trading’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.50) price target on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

