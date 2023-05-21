Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CAO Sells $76,044.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PDC Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $65.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.55. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in PDC Energy by 61.7% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1,007.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.