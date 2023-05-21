Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.6% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.03. 3,565,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,069. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.74.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,577 shares of company stock worth $8,695,480. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

