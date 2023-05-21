International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFF. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day moving average of $98.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $81.02 and a 1-year high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

