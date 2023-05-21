Internet Computer Price Reaches $5.05 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $5.05 or 0.00018872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.20 billion and approximately $14.42 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00053612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00039215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,814,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,310,744 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars.

