Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Holdings Raised by Cim LLC

Cim LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,875 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cim LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,849,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,279,000 after buying an additional 2,730,784 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,509,000 after buying an additional 2,479,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after buying an additional 1,862,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2,025,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,620,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 1,620,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.