Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.9% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.51. 61,554,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,332,152. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $338.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.71 and a 200-day moving average of $309.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.