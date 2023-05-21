iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $82.75

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.75 and traded as high as $91.50. iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $91.24, with a volume of 768 shares changing hands.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average is $70.80.

Institutional Trading of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.24% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Sugar Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.