iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Position Boosted by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 430,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,527. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $62.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.88.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

