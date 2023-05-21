iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Increased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,823 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,424,000 after buying an additional 478,850 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 45,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Unionview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 389,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,612,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.53 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

