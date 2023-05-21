iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Boosted by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 40,031 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EEM stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

