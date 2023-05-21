iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 408,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,451 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $69,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,313,690,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,528,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $194.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.40. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $197.77. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.