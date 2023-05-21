Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Issuer Direct from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Issuer Direct from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Issuer Direct Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ISDR opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The company has a market cap of $76.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct ( NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 million. Analysts predict that Issuer Direct will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 97.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 15.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Issuer Direct by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. 27.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

