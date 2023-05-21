Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 3,480 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global Industrial worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $1,295,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,797,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $24.36 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $926.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.71.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

