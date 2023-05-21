Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $116.93 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $140.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 614,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,769,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $778,388.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 614,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,769,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,733,242 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jacobs Solutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after buying an additional 45,470 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 73,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $349,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

