JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered JAKKS Pacific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $23.14. 100,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,974. JAKKS Pacific has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $228.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.03). JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAKK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 357.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 4,676.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the Toys and Consumer Products and Costumes segments. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

