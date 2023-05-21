James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $21.45. 145,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $806.95 million, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.39. James River Group has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.45 million. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in James River Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in James River Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in James River Group by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

