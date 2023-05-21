Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JHG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Janus Henderson Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.11.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $31.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 73.24%.

Insider Transactions at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $50,017.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 449,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 31,395 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,195,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,035,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 55,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

