Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.61 Per Share

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 1.61 per share on Monday, July 10th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s previous dividend of $0.51.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Performance
JCYGY opened at $52.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.70. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $52.21.
About Jardine Cycle & Carriage
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jardine Cycle & Carriage (JCYGY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.