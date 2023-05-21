Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $100.76 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,453 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.08% of HDFC Bank worth $100,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 975,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,757,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after acquiring an additional 286,656 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.49. 980,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.57. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.5935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

