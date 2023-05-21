Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $18.10 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 624.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,392,000 after buying an additional 772,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,645,000 after buying an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after buying an additional 408,379 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,332. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.82. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

