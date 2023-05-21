Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Makes New Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,565,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,866,000. Brookfield makes up 4.0% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 1.21% of Brookfield as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth $864,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brookfield Stock Performance

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $30.82. 1,859,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,961. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 1.41. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

