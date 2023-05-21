Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 74,765 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,791,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,765 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $158,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,692,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,154,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 336.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $123.25. 30,268,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,973,952. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $126.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,090,087.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,090,087.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

