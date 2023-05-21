Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 25,847 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,847 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.4% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Fiserv worth $212,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,520,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,353,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,917,000 after buying an additional 653,053 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.16.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $119.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

