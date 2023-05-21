Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 27,775 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,158,490 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 27,775 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $92,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186,158 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,818,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 304,464 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $9,353,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,166,357 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $252,042,000 after buying an additional 87,898 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,441,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.