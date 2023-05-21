Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 6,714 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in SAP were worth $21,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in SAP by 120.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in SAP by 72.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 44.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $134.28. 696,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,153. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $137.32.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

