Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 8,258 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $92.58. 9,295,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,675,278. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

