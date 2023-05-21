Jefferies Financial Group Raises Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target to GBX 740

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 640 ($8.02) to GBX 740 ($9.27) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.89) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($8.08) to GBX 670 ($8.39) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.52) to GBX 676 ($8.47) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 623.44 ($7.81).

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON RTO opened at GBX 638 ($7.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 654.02 ($8.19). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 598.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 547.80.

Rentokil Initial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,272.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 1,025,000 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 619 ($7.75), for a total value of £6,344,750 ($7,947,826.63). 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

