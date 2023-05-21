Jet Protocol Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $16.07 million and $116,743.86 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00949398 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $142,626.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

