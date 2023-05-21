JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.65.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 1.8 %

JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,226,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,794,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.52. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,927,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,931,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,329,000 after buying an additional 2,430,100 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 226.4% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 2,421,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 19.9% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,685,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,740 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

