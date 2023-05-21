J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lowered its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 53.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,579,000 after purchasing an additional 89,278 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 7.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,286,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,544,000 after purchasing an additional 89,237 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 234.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 73,883 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1,434.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $4,302,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J&J Snack Foods stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.48. 63,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 0.54. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $121.57 and a one year high of $165.90.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $337.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

