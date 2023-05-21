Joystick 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $51,036.72 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded up 63.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and approximately $51,036.72 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020447 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00025813 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018087 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,197.88 or 0.99980523 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04553909 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,419.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.