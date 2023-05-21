JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target to GBX 215

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 210 ($2.63) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JD Sports Fashion from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 210 ($2.63) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 185 ($2.32) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

JD Sports Fashion Price Performance

OTCMKTS JDSPY opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.58.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

