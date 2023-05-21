JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 280

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIFGet Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.51) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TNLIF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trainline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $370.00.

Trainline Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Trainline has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

Trainline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.