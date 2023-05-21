JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Price Target to GBX 280

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 280 ($3.51) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TNLIF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Trainline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Trainline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $370.00.

OTCMKTS:TNLIF opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Trainline has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

