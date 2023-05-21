KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KB. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

