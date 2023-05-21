Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

KRNY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. 169,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,825. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 72.13%.

In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,575.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kearny Financial news, Director John F. Regan bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,036.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leopold W. Montanaro bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,575.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $143,790. 7.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kearny Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 369.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

