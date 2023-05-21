Keep Network Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Keep Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000472 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $120.06 million and approximately $116,112.15 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001370 BTC.
- Gala (GALA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Keep Network
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 945,886,265 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars.
