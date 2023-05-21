Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $23.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $23.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 383.35%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 218.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 555.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 20,231 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 359,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

