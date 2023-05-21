KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.39.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.45%.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,592,381 shares of company stock worth $632,325,601 in the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 842,229 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,764,000 after purchasing an additional 260,606 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

