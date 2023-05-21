KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Alliance Global Partners raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $71.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. Analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

