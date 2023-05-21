Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.56.

Kohl’s Trading Down 8.1 %

NYSE KSS opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $47.63.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -444.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 164,186 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,135,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth $1,227,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 49,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also

