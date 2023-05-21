Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on KOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Koppers Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $664.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.82. Koppers has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $38.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
Koppers Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Koppers by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Koppers by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 11.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Koppers by 45.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
About Koppers
Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.
