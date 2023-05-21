Kujira (KUJI) Price Up 20.3% This Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00002934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a market cap of $86.04 million and approximately $341,562.70 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kujira

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.79998424 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $247,568.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

