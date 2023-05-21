Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.25.

LADR opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a current ratio of 87.81. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 782,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $4,742,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 7,962.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 123,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 122,137 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 96,101 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

